Special court questions CID on ‘namesake’ probe into a high-profile case in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A special court dealing with corruption cases has expressed utter shock at Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID’s) “namesake” and “skeletal” investigation as a “formality” into a high profile case in which money from a liquidated company was alleged to have been illegally transferred to accounts of shell companies to benefit the accused.

The case was registered by High Grounds Police in 2016 against the accused based on a complaint lodged by Suresh Gowda, the then Deputy Registrar of the Cooperative Societies. The state government had transferred the case to the CID, which charge-sheeted eight accused.

Earlier, the state government on February 22, 2014, had appointed Sathish Kashyap, then the Additional Registrar of the Cooperative Societies, as the Official Liquidator for Simpson Group of Companies and its Employees Wholesale Credit Cooperative Society, Bengaluru. During his tenure as the Liquidator between February 22, 2014 and the date of his suspension on August 24, 2016, Kashyap is alleged to have illegally transferred Rs 5.41 crore between 2014-15 and Rs 4.18 crore between 2015-16 from the account of Simpson Company’s society at the Apex Bank, Shivajinagar Branch, on different dates to the accounts standing in the names of the second and third accused shell companies, for himself, his family members, friends and others.

On September 30, the special court judge KM Radhakrishna was hearing a plea filed by the five of the eight accused – Sathish J Kashyap, former Additional Commissioner of Cooperative Societies, NR Associates, its partner R Naresh Rao, and Sathish Kashyap’s son, Vignesh Shashar, and Kashyap’s wife, Anitha, who were charge-sheeted for various offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. They sought discharge from the charges of illegally transferring the money.