Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches SchoolExl Project

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launched the first-of-its-kind SchoolExl Project, a 10th gen AI Learning Management System. Launching an India First Model, backed by Harvard Policy Experts and Open AI Tech Ambassadors, this is an initiative of The Art of Living and Sumeru Edu Tech.

Taking AI-powered learning also to India’s remotest villages and tribal communities, the platform aims to make world-class education accessible to every child, no matter where they live. Through a close partnership with “Gift a Smile”, The Art of Living’s free school movement, SchoolExl will directly impact over 1,00,000 children across 1,327+ free schools in 22 states, covering 2,032 rural, tribal, and urban communities.

The ethos of the project reflects, “Not just Artificial Intelligence, but Mindful Intelligence for every child,” a release stated. SchoolExl is the first-of-its-kind platform in India that combines AI mentorship, experiential STEM simulations, emotional feedback, and multilingual inclusivity. The platform answers to the most-pressing challenges of AI-led education in India today.

What makes it distinctive is its responsible design: it comes with safeguards against bias, toxicity, and misuse, ensuring that the technology supports safe, inclusive and mindful learning, the release added. To ensure inclusivity, SchoolExl supports learning in all Indian languages, aligning with the mother-tongue emphasis of the NEP 2020.