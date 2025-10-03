Stampede fear, restrictions thin crowds at Jamboo Savari procession in Mysuru

MYSURU: The recent stampede tragedies at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium and at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, cast a shadow over this year’s Jamboo Savari procession, with turnout considerably lower than in previous years for the grand finale of Dasara festivities on Thursday.

In earlier years, over five lakh people, including foreign tourists, would line the five-kilometre route from Mysuru Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. The heavy rush often led to stampede-like situations, forcing police to resort to mild lathicharge. This year, however, fear of stampedes and police-imposed restrictions kept many spectators away.

Crowds were seen at major junctions such as Chamaraja Circle, KR Circle, and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle, but footpaths along much of the route remained sparsely filled. Some people had reserved vantage points a day in advance, while those with passes at Mysuru Palace and Chamaraja Circle occupied prime spots by spreading mats, tarpaulins, and jamkhanas along Sayyaji Rao Road.

To ensure safety, authorities barred the public from climbing heritage structures such as Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market, both in a dilapidated condition. Police personnel were stationed at vulnerable spots, while barbed wire was wrapped around trees to prevent youngsters from climbing them.