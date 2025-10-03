Stampede fear, restrictions thin crowds at Jamboo Savari procession in Mysuru

MYSURU: The recent stampede tragedies at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium and at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, cast a shadow over this year’s Jamboo Savari procession, with turnout considerably lower than in previous years for the grand finale of Dasara festivities on Thursday.
In earlier years, over five lakh people, including foreign tourists, would line the five-kilometre route from Mysuru Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. The heavy rush often led to stampede-like situations, forcing police to resort to mild lathicharge. This year, however, fear of stampedes and police-imposed restrictions kept many spectators away.
Crowds were seen at major junctions such as Chamaraja Circle, KR Circle, and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Circle, but footpaths along much of the route remained sparsely filled. Some people had reserved vantage points a day in advance, while those with passes at Mysuru Palace and Chamaraja Circle occupied prime spots by spreading mats, tarpaulins, and jamkhanas along Sayyaji Rao Road.
To ensure safety, authorities barred the public from climbing heritage structures such as Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market, both in a dilapidated condition. Police personnel were stationed at vulnerable spots, while barbed wire was wrapped around trees to prevent youngsters from climbing them.
Kiosks at road junctions broadcast repeated warnings against scaling structures or trees. For the first time, double-layer barricades were erected along the procession route.
At crowded points, women and children were allowed to sit safely between the barricades.Despite these precautions, over 50 people, mostly women and children, were caught in crowd surges at key junctions and were shifted to hospitals in ambulances. Police also resorted to mild lathicharge in some areas to control sudden rushes as cultural troupes and caparisoned elephants moved along the route. Yet, despite the restrictions and intermittent showers, the public turned out in large numbers to witness the spectacle.
Foreign tourists absent
Around 400 foreign visitors usually watch the procession from a special enclosure near Sir M Visvesvaraya Circle, arranged by Samskruthika Loka Trust. This year, due to restrictions, they were absent.