CM Siddaramaiah will step down by year-end, claims LoP Ashoka

BELAGAVI: Amid swirling speculation within the Congress over a change of guard in Karnataka, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka on Friday asserted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would be forced to relinquish the post by November or December under an internal pact.

Ashoka recalled the recent statement of a noted Congress leader that a “political revolution” will take place during the fag end of this year which will end with the exit of Siddaramaiah from the top post.

Addressing reporters in Belagavi, Ashoka claimed the agreement between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on sharing the CM’s chair was “100% true.” “But neither Siddaramaiah is ready to step down nor Shivakumar ready to give up his ambition. This tug-of-war has paralysed governance in the state,” the BJP leader said.

Ashoka said that several Congress leaders themselves were asking Siddaramaiah about the timing of his exit. “For two-and-a-half years, stories have floated on who will succeed Siddaramaiah — Shivakumar, Parameshwara or Satish Jarkiholi. Meanwhile, the state has been badly neglected,” Ashoka said.

Citing the recent letter from the Contractors’ Association, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was “twice as corrupt as the previous BJP government,” accusing it of collecting up to 80% commission.