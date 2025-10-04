‘Designed conspiracy’: AICC General Secretary Surjewala hits out at BJP over ‘vote chori’

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday lashed out at BJP, alleging that the party hatched a “designed conspiracy” to steal people’s mandate through “Vote Chori” (vote theft). Terming it an “attack on the Constitution and democracy,” the Congress leader alleged that vote theft is not just restricted to Mahadevapura or Aland Assembly constituencies but also in Maharashtra, whose record was released by Rahul Gandhi.

“Vote Chori is taking place in every Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the country. It is stealing people’s mandate... it is a designed attack on our Constitution and democracy. The sinister forces of the BJP are taking away your right to elect a person of your choice,” Surjewala said on the sidelines of a signature campaign in the Pulikeshinagar Assembly constituency.

“Our Constitution says one person, one vote. Today, vote-stealing is going beyond what the Constitution says. Everyone should come together and protect our sacred constitution. We all need to bring about a new wave of revolution and change in this country. Congress leaders and workers should unite as many people as possible in every nook and corner and form a public opinion against vote-stealing. They should inspire people to protect their rights,” Surjewala said.

It is not a mere theft of votes but the theft of the rights of the common people, he said.

He drew parallels between the ‘Vote Chori’ campaign by the Congress and that of the freedom fighters of the country. He termed the campaign launched under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as not a political one but a people’s struggle to protect the Constitution and the democracy.