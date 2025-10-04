Deve Gowda to survey flood-hit districts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda said he will carry out a ground survey of the six flood-affected districts in the next few days. “The CM (Siddaramaiah) carried out an aerial survey a couple of days ago and announced some relief to the affected farmers. I don’t know to what extent the district ministers and deputy commissioners have reached out to the people. I will fly to Kalaburagi and travel by road to visit the distressed people. I will speak only after assessing the situation,” Gowda told the media.

He said he would write to PM Narendra Modi, to demand compensation for farmers whose crops were destroyed. “I don’t want to politicise the issue, as Modi is busy with national issues. It is the responsibility of the state government to take measures to respond to people in distress. Kumaraswamy has already written to him. If necessary, I will meet him in Delhi,” he replied to an allegation that the Centre had given compensation to other states, leaving out Karnataka.

Gowda alleged there was a difference of opinion among Congress legislators over the state’s financial situation; some say there is money and others say the coffers have run dry because of the guarantee schemes, and because of them, the government depends on the Centre for flood relief.