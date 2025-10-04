Education a weapon to change world: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: “We are noticing positive growth in women’s education. Earlier, in some areas, female student ratio was around 50%. Today, in certain disciplines, it has risen to 70-75%, which is encouraging. However, family and social barriers still cause disruptive effects in their education,” said Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar.

Speaking at the second and third convocations of Maharani Cluster University at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium on the Bengaluru City University campus on Friday, he added, “The state government, through some policies, are extending assistance schemes for girl students.”

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot stressed that education is the most powerful weapon to change the world, and when women are empowered through it, it lays the foundation for a progressive society and a strong nation. In the 2023-24 academic year, 1,346 students received undergraduate degrees, while 481 received postgraduate degrees. At the UG level, 28 students secured ranks and six gold medals, while in PG, 23 ranks and 18 gold medals were awarded. In the 2024-25 academic year, 1,209 students received UG degrees and 537 received PG degrees. At the UG level, 30 ranks and 10 gold medals were awarded, while at the PG level, 26 ranks and 18 gold medals were presented.

Honorary doctorates

The university also conferred honorary doctorates on six eminent personalities: veteran actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Biocon Limited Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, former cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, feminist writer Du Saraswati, homeopathy doctor Dr BT Rudresh, and educationist HN Usha.