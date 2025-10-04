Karnataka CM slams BJP over 'constant interference' in Congress's internal affairs

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack on the BJP over MLC C T Ravi’s remark that he (Siddaramaiah) would remain Chief Minister for five years, remarking Congress high command had become weaker that he is making statements in his favour, now.

He also questioned BJP's constant interference in Congress’s internal matters. “Are BJP leaders our high command to decide what happens within our party?” he asked.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi airport on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “Why is the BJP worried about us? Instead of fixing their own problems, they keep poking their nose into Congress affairs. Who are they to comment?"

The CM also refuted allegations that central NDRF funds were diverted to implement the State’s guarantee schemes.

“Not a single rupee has been misused. BJP is behaving as if it has developed a disease whenever it hears about guarantee schemes. These schemes are a huge success in Karnataka, that is what troubles them,” he said.

Pointing out that several states like Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have already adopted Karnataka’s model, Siddaramaiah reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once dismissed such schemes as 'impractical'.

“Now, even BJP governments are copying them. This shows how successful Karnataka’s guarantees are,” he said with a taunt.