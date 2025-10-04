Khadi reimagined: Modern, mindful and made in Karnataka

Khadi in Karnataka is stepping beyond its traditional image of sarees and panchas. The Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board is now giving khadi a contemporary edge, creating trendy designs for youth, women and children, while also charting a roadmap for business expansion. Inspired by Gandhiji’s vision, the Board has been supporting artisans for over seven decades by promoting indigenous products.

Modernisation and artisan training

Khadi had long been confined to political leaders and Gandhian enthusiasts. Today, efforts are being made to position it as an everyday choice for people of all ages. Known for its use of natural dyes and eco-friendly processes, khadi is both sustainable and suitable for all seasons. On the directions of the Government of Karnataka (GoK), preparations are under way for a Karnataka Khadi Exhibition at Dasara exhibition pavilion, modelled as part of Khadi India movement, launched by the GoK.

While artisans continue to use spinning wheels and handlooms, the Board plans to adopt state-of-the-art machinery, as done in Gujarat and West Bengal. Three leading engineering colleges — Silver Jubilee Chamarajendra

College of Technology

(Bengaluru), Bapuji Institute of Technology (Davanagere) and Hulakoti Patil Institute of Technology (Gadag) — have been roped in to research and recommend technology upgrades.

A training programme is also being developed to extract organic dyes from fruits and vegetables. The first batch of 50 artisans and board employees will travel to Gujarat in October to learn about yarn extraction, modern machinery, and value addition techniques.