Khadi reimagined: Modern, mindful and made in Karnataka

Khadi in Karnataka is stepping beyond its traditional image of sarees and panchas. The Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board is now giving khadi a contemporary edge, creating trendy designs for youth, women and children, while also charting a roadmap for business expansion. Inspired by Gandhiji’s vision, the Board has been supporting artisans for over seven decades by promoting indigenous products.
Modernisation and artisan training
Khadi had long been confined to political leaders and Gandhian enthusiasts. Today, efforts are being made to position it as an everyday choice for people of all ages. Known for its use of natural dyes and eco-friendly processes, khadi is both sustainable and suitable for all seasons. On the directions of the Government of Karnataka (GoK), preparations are under way for a Karnataka Khadi Exhibition at Dasara exhibition pavilion, modelled as part of Khadi India movement, launched by the GoK.
While artisans continue to use spinning wheels and handlooms, the Board plans to adopt state-of-the-art machinery, as done in Gujarat and West Bengal. Three leading engineering colleges — Silver Jubilee Chamarajendra
College of Technology
(Bengaluru), Bapuji Institute of Technology (Davanagere) and Hulakoti Patil Institute of Technology (Gadag) — have been roped in to research and recommend technology upgrades.
A training programme is also being developed to extract organic dyes from fruits and vegetables. The first batch of 50 artisans and board employees will travel to Gujarat in October to learn about yarn extraction, modern machinery, and value addition techniques.
Market expansion
Currently, khadi products such as sarees, shirts, lungis and handkerchiefs are available, but lack wider market reach. To address this, two to three Bengaluru-based textile companies have been entrusted with creating new-age khadi fashion models like blazers, jackets and trousers. NIFT Bengaluru has collaborated in this noble effort. “I have been in the textile sector for two years. Working with the Board, we are developing innovative designs using Karnataka khadi to strengthen its global presence. The idea is to boost khadi’s appeal and ensure artisans’ benefit from growing demand,” said Rajini Rekha, proprietrix, Reves La Veste, from Bengaluru.
While 14,000 artisans are engaged in Karnataka, the current turnover is Rs 250 crore from 175 Khadi & Village Industries institutions active in the state. The Board is targeting turnover growth from the current Rs 250 crore to Rs 1,000 crore initially, with a long-term goal of Rs 3,000 crore, ensuring artisans’ share the benefits.
Under the Karnataka Khadi Policy, students and government employees may soon be encouraged to wear khadi at least once a week. “Our aim is to take Karnataka khadi to every age group, modernize production and expand markets. This will empower artisans and build khadi as a strong state brand,” said DB Natesh, executive officer, Karnataka State Khadi and Village Industries Board. “We have taken up this programme as per the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Karnataka.”
Shalini Rajneesh
Chief Secretary, Govt of Karnataka