Minister HC Mahadevappa’s grandson in Dasara parade; Oppn furious, Congress too objects

MYSURU: A controversy has erupted following the appearance of the grandchild of Mysuru district in-charge Minister and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, who was seen accompanying CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other cabinet ministers during the illustrious Dasara parade preceding the start of Jamboo Savari.

The Vijayadashami procession, traditionally reserved for dignitaries occupying constitutional positions, showcased an atypical scene when the young boy, donning black sunglasses, was prominently positioned in the open vehicle alongside top state leaders. His presence at a governmental event swiftly gained traction on social media, igniting a political storm.

The Opposition has accused the Congress of transforming state events into familial affairs. BJP leaders are set to challenge the appropriateness of permitting relatives of ministers to share the spotlight with the highest elected officials during an official cultural celebration.

Adding further weight to the controversy is the reaction from within the Congress itself. Party insiders have revealed that the high command has expressed dissatisfaction and sought clarification from the leadership. The central leadership is reportedly demanding an explanation regarding how a family member was permitted to take part in the parade.

Mahadevappa is yet to comment on the matter, while social media is inundated with videos depicting people possessing passes grappling to gain entry to the palace for Jamboo Savari.