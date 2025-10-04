Objection to ‘I love Mohammad’ slogan triggers stone-pelting during dargah Urs procession in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Objections allegedly raised against the shouting of the ‘I love Mohammad’ slogan reportedly led to stone-pelting during a procession held to mark the Urs of Mehboob Subhani Dargah on Friday night at Khadak Galli and Khadebazaar, Belagavi.
The Market Police have registered a case against 10 identified persons and more than 60 unidentified individuals in connection with the violence.
According to police, official permission had been granted to the organisers of the procession to follow a specific pre-marked route. However, the procession allegedly changed its route and entered Khadak Galli, a predominantly Hindu locality.
During the march, some participants allegedly raised the “I Love Mohammad” slogans. When local residents questioned the raising of the slogans and the diversion of the route, a clash erupted, resulting in stone-pelting.
Eyewitnesses reported that panic spread among shopkeepers and residents as stones were hurled by the miscreants. While no major injuries or property damage were reported, the situation escalated rapidly before being brought under control by the police.
Authorities said that video footage and CCTV recordings are being reviewed to identify others involved in the incident.
Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase and DCP Narayan Barmani rushed to the scene and assured swift action. Police patrolled the area through the night, and additional forces were deployed to prevent further unrest.
“The situation is now under control, and those responsible will face strict action,” police officials said, adding that sectional cases for unlawful assembly, unauthorised route change, and stone-pelting have been filed.
The incident comes at a sensitive time, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to visit Belagavi on Saturday. As a precaution, security has been tightened across the city, particularly in communally sensitive areas.
The police appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not be swayed by rumours. Meanwhile, the investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely based on video evidence and eyewitness accounts.
Speaking to Express, DCP (Law and Order) Narayan Barmani said, “A case has been registered against more than 70 people. Ten persons are identified. Based on the digital evidence such as CCTV footage, further action will be taken.”