Objection to ‘I love Mohammad’ slogan triggers stone-pelting during dargah Urs procession in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Objections allegedly raised against the shouting of the ‘I love Mohammad’ slogan reportedly led to stone-pelting during a procession held to mark the Urs of Mehboob Subhani Dargah on Friday night at Khadak Galli and Khadebazaar, Belagavi.

The Market Police have registered a case against 10 identified persons and more than 60 unidentified individuals in connection with the violence.

According to police, official permission had been granted to the organisers of the procession to follow a specific pre-marked route. However, the procession allegedly changed its route and entered Khadak Galli, a predominantly Hindu locality.

During the march, some participants allegedly raised the “I Love Mohammad” slogans. When local residents questioned the raising of the slogans and the diversion of the route, a clash erupted, resulting in stone-pelting.

Eyewitnesses reported that panic spread among shopkeepers and residents as stones were hurled by the miscreants. While no major injuries or property damage were reported, the situation escalated rapidly before being brought under control by the police.