‘TJS George's fearless intellect shaped public discourse’: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Senior dignitaries, ministers and leaders cutting across party lines condoled the death of veteran journalist, columnist and author TJS George.

Union minister and former CM HD Kumaraswamy stated: “Having held many important positions, including editor, editorial director and editorial adviser of national and international newspapers, he was truly a treasure trove of experience. I closely followed his ‘Point of View’ column in The New Indian Express. I was captivated by his writing talent after reading his work ‘MS -- A Life in Music’, based on the life of music queen, Smt MS Subbulakshmi.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the veteran journalist. “TJS George was a towering figure in Indian journalism, whose fearless intellect and literary brilliance shaped public discourse over the last six decades. He was not just a journalist but a truth seeker, a conscience keeper, and chronicler of our times,” the DCM said in a press statement. “His contributions to journalism were pioneering, and his columns marked by clarity, courage and socio-cultural insights. His writing style seamlessly blended journalistic rigour and literary elegance... His biographies of MS Subbulakshmi, Nargis, and others are well known. His book ‘Askew’ beautifully chronicled Bengaluru in the backdrop of bygone years, bringing out the deep nuances of our city. I offer my condolences to his family personally and on behalf of the government of Karnataka,” he said.