As onion prices crash, IISc’s drying technology offers farmers way to turn surplus into profit

BENGALURU / DHARWAD: Price fluctuation is a sensitive factor in determining farmers’ plight, but when technology waits in the wings to offer a solution that can be profitable as well as prevent wastage of the produce, there are no takers for it to reap its benefits.

This is precisely what is happening even as the drastic fall in onion prices is putting the farming community in a quandary as they are unable to achieve profit margins.

A sharp fall in demand has drastically brought down onion prices in Karnataka from Rs 5,000-6,000 per quintal to the latest average market price of Rs 1,700 per quintal, while the average retail price ranges from Rs 8 to Rs 18 per Kg. Experts have blamed this on the fall in exports to neighbouring countries due to drop in demand, while the demand has shrunk in other Indian states - especially Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala -- due to them growing their own onions.

Onion farmers in Karnataka spend about Rs 50,000 per acre per yield of about 30-40 quintals, but with the prices falling, they will be unable to achieve profit margins, heaping miseries on them. Farmers send nearly 2,000 bags of onions each on an average to other states by this time of the year, but they’re unable to send even half of it due to demand crash. With low prices threatening to persist in the coming days, those without storage options are postponing sales, and risking wastage.

Now, turn to the potential saviour - the technology that Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed.