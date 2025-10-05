BC commission member takes stock of caste survey progress in Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: Member of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes GN Srikantaiah on Saturday began visiting districts to take stock of the ongoing socio-education survey, commonly called the caste survey. Srikantaiah, along with officials, visited survey sites in Antharasanahalli and Yallapura in Tumakuru on Saturday.
Srikantaiah said that he was happy that 70% of the survey was complete in Tumakuru district, with 5,23,091 houses of the 7,55,483 covered.
Speaking at a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, he instructed the officials to complete the survey by October 7.
“Despite minor obstacles, enumerators are effectively overcoming them and taking the survey forward. The State Government has undertaken this survey to find out whether government facilities are reaching the backward classes effectively. The data will guide the government in planning and executing various development programmes for the next 20 to 30 years,” he said.
Teacher heckled in Tumakuru
A woman schoolteacher, who was collecting data for the survey, was reportedly heckled by a group of people at Bheemasandra Palya near Tumakuru on October 2. The people allegedly hurled abuses at her by taking her community’s name.
They also intimidated her by seeking her identity. She tried to convince them that her house was in the vicinity. She even returned to her house and got her ID card and showed it to them. Video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher eventually complained with Block Education Officer Hanumanthappa.
On Saturday, Karnataka State Government Muslim Employees Welfare Association president HD Shahid Afridi presented a memorandum to the DC seeking action against the miscreants. He also appealed to the government to provide security to women enumerators.