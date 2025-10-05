Chikkaballapur tops Karnataka's Panchayat property tax collection

CHIKBALLAPUR: In a first for the district, Chikkaballapur has ranked first in Karnataka in Gram Panchayat property tax collection, followed by Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada, officials said.
Confirming the achievement, Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Naveen Bhat Y told The New Indian Express that a total target of Rs 29.81 crore was set for 2025–26 based on the property assessment, of which Rs 16.35 crore has already been collected. “A total of 61,200 receipts have been generated so far,” he said.
“This is the first time in the history of the district that Chikkaballapur has secured the top rank in Gram Panchayat property tax collection. The credit goes to the entire team, particularly the Panchayat bill collectors, secretaries, and their superiors,” Dr Naveen said.
As of the end of September, the district achieved 54.82 per cent of its target, placing it at the top of the state ranking. Bengaluru Rural came second with 54 per cent, while Dakshina Kannada ranked third with 51.45 per cent.
Dr Naveen said the tax collected from Gram Panchayats is utilised for local development and administrative expenses, contributing to rural development, Panchayat empowerment, self-reliance, and improved public services.
At the Panchayat level, Nandiganahalli Gram Panchayat in Chintamani taluk ranked first in Chikkaballapur district with a 90.48 per cent tax collection rate. Against a target of Rs 11.43 lakh, the Panchayat collected Rs 10.32 lakh this financial year.
To ensure efficiency, citizens have been allowed to pay pending taxes in person at Gram Panchayats or online through https://bsk.karnataka.gov.in/, UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm.
Tax collection is being closely monitored under Dr Naveen’s supervision, with regular meetings and follow-ups. A special tax collection drive has been organised at the Panchayat level, and weekly progress review meetings are held through video conferencing.
“In Gram Panchayats where the post of tax or bill collector is vacant, members of women’s self-help groups under the NRLM are assisting in collection,” Dr Naveen said, adding that the drive has brought pride and satisfaction to the district administration and its team.