Chikkaballapur tops Karnataka's Panchayat property tax collection

CHIKBALLAPUR: In a first for the district, Chikkaballapur has ranked first in Karnataka in Gram Panchayat property tax collection, followed by Bengaluru Rural and Dakshina Kannada, officials said.

Confirming the achievement, Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Naveen Bhat Y told The New Indian Express that a total target of Rs 29.81 crore was set for 2025–26 based on the property assessment, of which Rs 16.35 crore has already been collected. “A total of 61,200 receipts have been generated so far,” he said.

“This is the first time in the history of the district that Chikkaballapur has secured the top rank in Gram Panchayat property tax collection. The credit goes to the entire team, particularly the Panchayat bill collectors, secretaries, and their superiors,” Dr Naveen said.

As of the end of September, the district achieved 54.82 per cent of its target, placing it at the top of the state ranking. Bengaluru Rural came second with 54 per cent, while Dakshina Kannada ranked third with 51.45 per cent.

Dr Naveen said the tax collected from Gram Panchayats is utilised for local development and administrative expenses, contributing to rural development, Panchayat empowerment, self-reliance, and improved public services.