Karnataka Energy minister’s OSD, driver held in Vidhana Soudha for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Saturday arrested the officer on special duty (OSD) attached to the energy minister at Vidhana Soudha after his driver was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on his behalf.

According to an official statement, OSD Jyothi Prakash, who is an executive engineer of Karnataka State Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, was arrested from his office in Vidhana Soudha, and driver Naveen, who was hired from an outsourced agency, was nabbed outside Soudha.

The Lokayukta police had laid a trap after receiving a complaint from Anantharaju KM from Kempegowda Nagar. In the complaint, Anantharaju stated that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to issue a no-objection certificate to DR Developers for an electricity connection sanction.

The Lokayukta police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Lokayukta sources said the file on issuing the NoC to sanction electricity to a layout was sent to the energy department in Vidhana Soudha, and Prakash allegedly asked his driver to collect the bribe.