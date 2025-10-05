Last rites of veteran journalist TJS George held with full state honours

BENGALURU: The final rites of veteran journalist, writer, and columnist TJS George were held with full state honours in Bengaluru on Sunday, marking the end of an era in Indian journalism.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his last respects as the Tricolour-draped mortal remains of the Padma Bhushan awardee were kept for public homage between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm at the Hebbal crematorium. The Chief Minister also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Family members, colleagues from the fraternity of journalism, students, and admirers gathered to bid a solemn farewell to a man whose words had shaped public thought for decades.