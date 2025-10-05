Last rites of veteran journalist TJS George held with full state honours

BENGALURU: The final rites of veteran journalist, writer, and columnist TJS George were held with full state honours in Bengaluru on Sunday, marking the end of an era in Indian journalism.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his last respects as the Tricolour-draped mortal remains of the Padma Bhushan awardee were kept for public homage between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm at the Hebbal crematorium. The Chief Minister also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.
Family members, colleagues from the fraternity of journalism, students, and admirers gathered to bid a solemn farewell to a man whose words had shaped public thought for decades.
Before the cremation, George’s family and close friends came together in a quiet moment of prayer and reflection, remembering his wit, courage, and unwavering commitment to truth.
Widely respected for his sharp intellect and fearless voice, George’s celebrated column 'Point of View' had, for years, set the tone for public debate and inspired generations of readers and journalists alike.
George had been ailing from age-related health issues for some time, and his condition had deteriorated over the past two months. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru last week and had undergone a minor surgery from which he was recovering. However, complications set in, and he did not recover.