Leadership issue continues to haunt Congress

Despite several warnings from senior leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, the debate over leadership change in Karnataka continues to resurface at regular intervals, much to the chagrin of the Congress leadership. Brief efforts to put an end to such discussions and displeased responses from party leaders reveal uneasiness in Congress and concerns over the potential damage to the government’s image.
The latest round of the debate was sparked after remarks by Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar’s camp followers, hoping that their leader would be rewarded with the top post for his pivotal role in bringing the party back to power in Karnataka in 2023 and continued efforts to strengthen the organisation.
In normal circumstances, such statements would not even warrant a response from senior leaders. But, given the current political dynamics within Congress, they indicate underlying tensions. That, perhaps, is the concern for the party leadership, which so far seems to be handling the issue deftly by keeping different camps in check. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee acted swiftly by issuing show-cause notices to MLA HD Ranganath and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda, seeking explanations from them for their remarks. The committee termed their remarks as an embarrassment to the party and a violation of its discipline. Shivakumar, too, warned his party leaders. But, by then, the damage was done.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seized the opportunity to yet again send out a message to his detractors that he would be at the helm of affairs for the remaining tenure of around two and a half years. At the same time, the CM also struck a conciliatory tone by stating that “whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it.”
The opposition BJP was quick to latch onto the issue that provided them with fresh ammo to claim that the CM is haunted by instability. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka went a step further to call Siddaramaiah an “outgoing” CM. Ashoka may be responding predictably to drive home a point that everything is not hunky-dory in the ruling dispensation, as the Congress leadership is dealing with the prickly issue when its government is grappling with several challenges.
The ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, also known as the “caste survey” by the State Backward Classes Commission, has faced criticism over a lack of adequate preparation. The 15-day timeframe set by the government to complete the massive exercise across the state ends on October 7; while in Bengaluru, the survey started on Saturday, October 4, just three days before the deadline.
That apart, the potholed roads in the state capital continue to make national headlines, much to the embarrassment of the government that came up with a bizarre excuse by blaming the previous administration for potholes! People deserve better roads, but if that is too much of an ask, they at least deserve a better response from the powers that be. Congress came to power in May 2023 after people rejected the BJP. If there was any wrongdoing during the previous government, they should be held accountable, but that should not be an excuse for poor roads.
Meanwhile, Congress that had effectively capitalised on the 40% commission allegations levelled by the contractors’ association against the BJP government is facing similar allegations now. The association has written to the CM, expressing concerns over the increase in commission, compared to that under the BJP rule. Such allegations do not bode well for the image of the government that came to power on the plank of fighting corruption.
Another major issue that needs urgent response from the government is the extensive damage caused by heavy rains and floods in several districts. The CM responded quickly by undertaking an aerial survey of the affected districts in North Karnataka. Now, the government machinery should show the same alacrity in providing the required assistance and compensation to farmers.
The debate on the leadership issue coming at such a juncture seems to be causing disquiet among the top leaders. “... Please leave that decision to our party. You don’t worry. Whenever a decision is needed, the party is capable enough to take that decision,” AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal shot back at media persons while responding to a question about Siddaramaiah’s assertion on continuing for the full five-year tenure.
With Kharge – who knows the state politics like the back of his hand – and Venugopal – who had earlier worked as AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka – at the helm, the Congress is in a better position than it was a few years back to handle any situation. But, given Siddaramaiah’s style of politics and Shivakumar’s ambition, there are no easy choices before the Congress high command. Tension is likely to increase as the Congress government completes two-and-a-half years in office in November this year. That unease is palpable.