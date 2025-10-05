Leadership issue continues to haunt Congress

Despite several warnings from senior leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, the debate over leadership change in Karnataka continues to resurface at regular intervals, much to the chagrin of the Congress leadership. Brief efforts to put an end to such discussions and displeased responses from party leaders reveal uneasiness in Congress and concerns over the potential damage to the government’s image.

The latest round of the debate was sparked after remarks by Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar’s camp followers, hoping that their leader would be rewarded with the top post for his pivotal role in bringing the party back to power in Karnataka in 2023 and continued efforts to strengthen the organisation.

In normal circumstances, such statements would not even warrant a response from senior leaders. But, given the current political dynamics within Congress, they indicate underlying tensions. That, perhaps, is the concern for the party leadership, which so far seems to be handling the issue deftly by keeping different camps in check. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee acted swiftly by issuing show-cause notices to MLA HD Ranganath and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda, seeking explanations from them for their remarks. The committee termed their remarks as an embarrassment to the party and a violation of its discipline. Shivakumar, too, warned his party leaders. But, by then, the damage was done.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seized the opportunity to yet again send out a message to his detractors that he would be at the helm of affairs for the remaining tenure of around two and a half years. At the same time, the CM also struck a conciliatory tone by stating that “whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it.”