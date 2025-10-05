Mahadevappa denies protocol breach at Dasara as BJP, JDS slam him over grandson’s presence

MYSURU: Karnataka Social Welfare and Mysuru district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa on Saturday dismissed allegations of protocol violation during the recent Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession, clarifying that no such breach occurred involving his family members.

The opposition BJP and JDS, however, continued to target the minister.

Mahadevappa was reacting to reports that his grandson was seen standing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and other ministers in an open jeep during the inauguration.

“It does not come under the purview of protocol. It was not a parade, and there was no flag salute. We were simply greeting people. Those making such claims do not understand the nature of Dasara celebrations and are spreading misinformation,” Mahadevappa said.The minister further said that the recently concluded ‘People’s Dasara’ was a grand success.

“Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage were collected during the 11-day festivities, and the entire Mysuru city was cleaned with the hard work of civic staff. There was no political agenda behind the celebrations, and they were held peacefully without any untoward incidents,” he added.

On the issue of leadership change in Karnataka, Mahadevappa asserted that Siddaramaiah remains the CM. “Our high command takes decisions as and when required. The responsibility for leadership lies with the party high command,” he said.

According to informed sources, the Congress party high command has also taken note of Mahadevappa’s grandson being accommodated in the open jeep along with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Minister Shivaraj Thangadagi, and MLA Tanvir Sait. The event was telecast live on national television.