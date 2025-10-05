Major Karnataka cabinet reshuffle likely after Bihar polls; over half the ministers may be dropped

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was eager to fill the two vacant berths in his cabinet, but the Congress high command is likely to give its nod for a major reshuffle, soon after the Bihar assembly polls in November.

According to sources, more than 50 per cent of the ministers would be dropped from the cabinet, and replaced by new faces to energise the administration.

Party loyalist and chief whip in the Council Saleem Ahmed, an NSUI product, is hopeful of making the cut, and reportedly made a statement during his recent visit to New Delhi that he had missed the bus when the party came to power in 2023. Housing Minister Zameer

Ahmed Khan spoke on the same lines, and hoped that ST Nayaka leader B Nagendra, who resigned as minister over the alleged multi-crore scam in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, would be inducted.

There is also talk of Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa sacrificing his post for his daughter, KGF MLA Roopakala Shashidhar, and Excise Minister RB Thimmapur being replaced by another SC (Left) leader. Former ED officer and MLC Sudham Das’ name is doing the rounds as he is on good terms with both CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, sources said.

Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa may be replaced by another SC (Right) community MLA from Old Mysuru region, and Malavalli MLA PM Narendraswamy, presently Karnataka Pollution Control Board chief, will also be a strong contender, they said.