One suspect arrested for tiger death in Karnataka's MM Hills

MYSURU: In the wake of yet another tiger death in the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, the Forest Department has arrested a suspect for allegedly poisoning and killing a tiger in the Hanur forest range.

A team led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Smit Bijoor visited the spot in Hanur on Saturday and expedited the investigation.

According to officials, the tigress, aged around 12 years, was suspected of having preyed on livestock that strayed into the forest fringe. In retaliation, miscreants poisoned the animal.

They later attempted to drag the carcass into a gorge to bury it, but, unable to move the 250-kg body, cut it into pieces. Parts of the carcass were left in the forest, while some were buried under leaves inside the gorge.

Forest officials suspect the crime was committed by more than three people. They believe the accused also removed certain organs from the animal to destroy evidence of poisoning. Sniffer dogs tracked the scent to a house in Pachchedoddi village, following which one suspect was picked up while others remain at large.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre directed officials to step up measures to prevent such incidents. He instructed officers to initiate talks with local representatives on declaring the M M Hills as a Tiger Reserve, collect data on livestock in forest-fringe villages, and ensure timely compensation to farmers whose cattle are killed by wild animals.