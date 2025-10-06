Astro-tourism in Ladakh gets boost from IIA initiative to train local guides

BENGALURU: India is popular for many types of tourism -- eco, rural, wildlife, mountain, heritage and so on. But the latest trend gaining popularity is astro-tourism, wherein locations ideal for star-gazing are attracting those interested in the celestial wonders unfolding in the dark, clear skies.

With astronomy and observing celestial bodies becoming popular, astro-tourism is gaining popularity, drawing many to observe the skies.

This was first introduced in Hanle, a historic village in Hanle River Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh, known to be a star-gazing paradise as it offers ideal conditions — dark, clear skies.

The region, located in Eastern Ladakh, was also declared as Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) in December 2022, where enthusiasts and researchers from the world over gather to study and observe stars in the Milky Way galaxy as well as neighbouring galaxies, nebulae, planets and other celestial wonders. Hanle houses the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT), a 2-meter optical-infrared telescope, besides the Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) telescope and High-Altitude Gamma Ray Telescope Array (HAGAR).

To help locals benefit from astronomy, experts from Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) trained 24 Ladakhi locals to become astro-guides and help tourists visiting Ladakh in 2022. The concept is slowly gaining traction and over 40 Ladakhis have been trained, given telescopes and encouraged to help visitors and researchers. Interestingly, astro-tourism is now helping improve ecotourism and the number of homestays in the region.