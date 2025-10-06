Caste survey feedback hints at rising anger against Karnataka government

BENGALURU: IF the feedback from enumerators engaged in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey is any indicator, then anti-incumbency is building up against the Congress government, led by Siddaramaiah.

A large number of families, especially in urban areas, are refusing to cooperate with the enumerators and are venting their anger against the state government.

“People have taken it personally and allege that Siddaramaiah is trying to divide communities through the survey. We bear the brunt of their anguish when we go for the survey,” said an enumerator, requesting anonymity.

The opposition BJP’s strategy of setting the narrative that the government is trying to snub certain communities seems to be working. BJP leaders have urged people not to take part in the survey, pointing out that the Centre is expected to conduct the national census including the caste enumeration sometime in 2026.

In Tumakuru, a woman Muslim teacher was heckled recently by a group of caste Hindus when she visited their house for the survey. Some families also feel irritated to furnish their personal details, enumerators said.

On the technical front, the GPS navigation took enumerators to lakes, abandoned houses and cattle sheds, wasting their time, an enumerator in Tiptur told TNIE.

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association appealed to the government to extend Dasara holidays by a week and also the October 7 deadline set for the survey.

“The teachers have worked under tremendous pressure and need some rest. It will be difficult for them to resume their teaching work,” said Parashivamurthy, an association office-bearer.