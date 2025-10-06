Gokak village in shock as two brothers die within hours, pregnant woman injured

GOKAK: Kaparatti village in Gokak taluk was plunged into grief on Saturday following a series of heart-wrenching tragedies that claimed two young lives within hours of each other and left a young woman fighting for her life.

Around 4 am, 16-year-old Satish Bagannavar, a Class 10 student, succumbed to an illness at his home. The sudden loss of the bright young boy devastated his family and the entire neighbourhood.

Unable to bear the shock of his younger brother’s untimely death, Basavaraj Bagannavar (24), Satish’s elder brother suffered a massive heart attack shortly after hearing the news. Despite efforts to save him, Basavaraj passed away, leaving the family shattered beyond words.

The tragedy deepened when Pavitra Basavaraj Bagannavar (20), Basavaraj’s pregnant wife, collapsed upon learning about the deaths of her husband and brother-in-law. She was rushed to a private hospital in Gokak city, where doctors provided immediate treatment. Pavitra has since regained consciousness and is reported to be out of danger, though still under medical supervision. The triple tragedy has sent shockwaves through Kaparatti village, with neighbours and friends gathering to console the bereaved family.