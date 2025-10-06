Kannada writer and folklore scholar Prof Mogalli Ganesh dies at 63

MYSURU: Renowned Kannada writer, critic, and folklore scholar Prof Mogalli Ganesh passed away in the early hours of Sunday at his residence in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district. He was 63.

Ailing for the past few years due to multiple organ complications, Prof Ganesh had been hospitalised several times before being recently brought home for palliative care. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

A native of Santemogenahalli in Channapattana taluk of Ramanagara district, Prof Ganesh rose in a Dalit family to become one of Karnataka’s most respected and original literary voices.

Over a distinguished academic career spanning nearly three decades, he served as a Professor in the Department of Folklore Studies at Kannada University, Hampi, and later as a Syndicate Member of Karnataka Folklore University, in Haveri district.

His contributions spanned short stories, novels, plays, and literary criticism.