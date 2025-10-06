One in five murders in Bengaluru linked to spouses or lovers; police cite anger, expectations as key factors

BENGALURU: Intimate partner homicides or murders committed by spouses or lovers are among the most disturbing crimes. Extra-marital affairs, property-related disputes, rejections, possessiveness, suspicion, ego issues, hasty decisions or fear of losing someone can twist love into anger, and are reasons attributed by police for such types of killings.

The murder of 68-year-old retired state police chief Om Prakash, a 1981-batch IPS officer, reportedly by his wife Pallavi on April 20, 2025, at their HSR Layout residence was one of the most brutal spouse killings Bengaluru has witnessed in recent times. The murder was over property related issues.

In a first for Bengaluru, Mahalakshmi (29) was cut into 59 pieces and stuffed inside the fridge by her lover Mukti Ranjan Pratap Ray at her Vyalikaval house on September 21, 2024. In this case, Ray was unable to digest Mahalakshmi’s frequent fights and pressure for marriage, and killed her. He later died by suicide at a graveyard near his house in Dishuri police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

Both these murders were among the 803 murders in the state till August 31, 2025. According to crime statistics of the Karnataka State Police, almost one in every five or six murders reported in the state is reportedly committed either by the spouse or lover.