When love turns lethal

BENGALURU: The arms which were once considered the safest in the world, to protect, caress and embrace, can take a life. Home, an abode of security and comfort, can turn into a crime arena. Every other day, we hear of men killing wives, or getting killed by one’s wife, sometimes with the help of a paramour. Quite often, a woman is brutally murdered, and even chopped into pieces by her live-in partner. T

he crime doesn’t end with disturbing murders. Many of the accused die by suicide after killing their loved ones. When love becomes lethal, crime enters the home, but what is fuelling these murders by loved ones?

Mental health experts say multiple reasons are leading to intimate partner violence or homicide, and it can be both sudden and gradual. They say there should be increased awareness, warning signs should be identified and addressed. They also suggest that the government must treat intimate partner homicide as both mental health and law enforcement issues.

Dr Shilpi Saraswat, clinical psychologist at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, said there may be multiple factors that push an individual to murder a loved one.

“The sudden impulsive behaviour could be due to underlying mental health issues, which are often unattended. It could be because of personality disorders, emotional dysregulation and other factors. When a person lacks emotional regulation, he/she is overwhelmed with feelings, and as a result, we see extreme reactions. Substance abuse makes things worse, it leads to poor judgment and the person fails to make the right decisions,” Dr Shilpi said.