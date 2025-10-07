Abhiyan rekindles Lingayats’ demand for separate religion

BENGALURU: Renuka Prasanna, Secretary, All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, complained that the Mahasabha was not officially invited to the Basava Sanskrutika Abhiyan in Bengaluru on Sunday, asking, “Are we Basava virodhi (Are we against Basava)?’’

In response, SM Jaamdar, a former IAS officer, who is head of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha that was one of the organisers of the Bengaluru Abhiyan and Basava Abhiyans in 30 districts, said, “We did not invite three former CMs, including BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, because they have made their stand clear. Why will we do something to spite ourselves? Can we cut our own nose?”

He said, “We did not invite Veerashaiva Mahasabha general secretary and minister Eshwar Khandre too, because he made his stand clear in Rambhapuri Mutt about 10 days ago. We stand for Basava Tattva, we are not idiots to invite people who have no faith in Basavanna.”

The Abhiyan resurrected the Lingayat separate religion debate, seven years after it seemed to fade into political silence.

The Abhiyan, after travelling across 30 districts, culminated in a grand finale at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on Sunday, which drew over two lakh devotees and scores of religious heads where the separate identity issue gathered attention.