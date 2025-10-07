Abhiyan rekindles Lingayats’ demand for separate religion

BENGALURU: Renuka Prasanna, Secretary, All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, complained that the Mahasabha was not officially invited to the Basava Sanskrutika Abhiyan in Bengaluru on Sunday, asking, “Are we Basava virodhi (Are we against Basava)?’’
In response, SM Jaamdar, a former IAS officer, who is head of the Jagathika Lingayat Mahasabha that was one of the organisers of the Bengaluru Abhiyan and Basava Abhiyans in 30 districts, said, “We did not invite three former CMs, including BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, because they have made their stand clear. Why will we do something to spite ourselves? Can we cut our own nose?”
He said, “We did not invite Veerashaiva Mahasabha general secretary and minister Eshwar Khandre too, because he made his stand clear in Rambhapuri Mutt about 10 days ago. We stand for Basava Tattva, we are not idiots to invite people who have no faith in Basavanna.”
The Abhiyan resurrected the Lingayat separate religion debate, seven years after it seemed to fade into political silence.
The Abhiyan, after travelling across 30 districts, culminated in a grand finale at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on Sunday, which drew over two lakh devotees and scores of religious heads where the separate identity issue gathered attention.
What began as a cultural celebration of Basavanna evolved into an assertion of faith, identity and belonging. Thousands who participated asserted that they had mentioned Lingayat as their religion in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. The movement was supported by organisations like the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha, Basava Dal and scores of other smaller pro-Basava organisations.
The public vow by minister MB Patil, long identified with the cause, “I will write Lingayat in the caste census”, was read as an act of defiance, rekindling confidence among many who had grown wary of political backlash. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s participation added weight to the event.
Behind the scenes, dozens of community leaders have been quietly propagating Lingayat identity messaging. As Jaamdar and other Lingayat scholars and community leaders noted, “Basava cultural Abhiyana was not just an event -- but a spiritual uprising.” Indeed, the Abhiyan has reignited the Lingayat dharma movement, finding a new resonance.