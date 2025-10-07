Act against heavy metal cracker dealers: Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday said that the licences of those manufacturing and selling heavy metal crackers should be cancelled to prevent air pollution.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a function to hand over 68 electric vehicles to KSPCB to monitor air pollution. He said green crackers should be promoted as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court. Khandre directed the KSPCB officials to take stern action against those making and selling heavy metal crackers. He told them to obtain an undertaking from dealers and shop owners to sell only green crackers.

CM Siddaramaiah said old diesel vehicles should be phased out to help reduce air pollution as per the government’s scrapping policy. He said lack of vehicles hindered the KSPCB officials’ work such as monitoring air quality and safe disposal of e-waste, medical and plastic waste. The vehicles handed over to the KSPCB have been procured at a cost of Rs 7 crore.