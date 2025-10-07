CM Siddaramaiah, Home Minister Parameshwara for action against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara have demanded stern action against a lawyer who allegedly threw a shoe at CJI Justice BR Gavai.

Condemning the incident, the CM and the Home Minister said the lawyer who disrespected the CJI and the court should be immediately arrested and legal action taken against him.

“I strongly condemn the incident in which a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice BR Gavai. Immediate legal action must be taken against the unruly lawyer who sought to insult both the Chief Justice and the judiciary. Justice BR Gavai, belonging to the Dalit community, has risen to the highest echelons of the judiciary by overcoming entrenched social barriers through merit and perseverance.

This incident is a stark reminder that caste-based prejudice and Manuvaadi mindsets continue to persist, even 75 years after the enactment of the Indian Constitution,” the CM stated, taking to social media platform X.

The CM appealed to people across all castes, faiths, and political affiliations to unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act in one voice. “I wish to assure Hon’ble Chief Justice Gavai that he is not alone. Crores of secular and democratic citizens who uphold the values of the Constitution stand firmly by his side.