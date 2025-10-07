Karnataka Pollution Control Board orders closure of Bigg Boss studio over environmental violations

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru South district authorities on Tuesday sealed the studio premises hosting the Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi following the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) order.

The board had cited serious violations of environmental regulations.

District authorities along with a posse of police and KSPCB officials reached the spot and locked the premises.

The board had issued a notice on Monday to Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures), directing that all activities at the site be stopped with immediate effect.

In the official communication, the Board stated, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required consent for establishment and consent for operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981."

The notice added, "In view of the violations observed, you are hereby directed to close down the operations with immediate effect and to furnish an explanation to this office within the stipulated period."