Pawan Kalyan to take up Krishna water-sharing issue with Andhra CM Naidu

CHINTAMANI (CHIKKABALLAPUR) : Referring to the sharing of the Krishna river water with Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was visiting Karnataka, assured to take up the matter with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking at an event celebrating former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda’s 75th birthday in Chintamani, the AP DCM acknowledged the good relations his state shared with Karnataka. People of both states value each other’s culture and traditions, he stated, reiterating that he will take up the river water issue on a priority basis with Naidu, further adding that the Krishna waters have already reached Kuppam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Kalyan said Justice Gowda, former legislator J Krishna Reddy, and Kolar MP Mallesh Babu have already highlighted the issues pertaining to water shortage, and even after drilling 1,500 feet below the ground, there was no trace of water. “Even if it was traced, it was found to contain fluoride,” he mentioned.
More than 25,000 people, including many from AP, were in attendance. Under direct supervision of Central Range IGP Labhu Ram, elaborate security measures were in place. Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna was also present.
‘When justice becomes voice, it becomes Gopala Gowda’
“When justice becomes a voice and not just a verdict, that becomes Justice Gopala Gowda. I stand before you not as a DCM or an actor, but as a student who has been fortunate to learn from one of the rarest voices of moral courage,” said AP DCM Pawan Kalyan, here on Monday.
Kalyan said, “Justice Gopala Gowda dedicated his life to being the voice of the voiceless and extended his support to several crucial people’s movements. He is not only an inspiring person but also a mentor to me.”
Justice Gowda said, “The problems of rural people are like mountains. Even after 79 years of Independence, people’s problems still persist — poverty, unemployment, water scarcity and land grabbing continue. As I turn 75, my strength comes from the energy of the people. I have always believed that people’s problems are my problems” He added that his wife, son, family, and friends have supported him throughout his journey.
Law Minister HK Patil said, “My association with Justice Gowda goes back 30 years. Even after retirement, he continues to participate in public movements and has always been the voice of the people.”
The event was attended by former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde, former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik and others.