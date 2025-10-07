Pawan Kalyan to take up Krishna water-sharing issue with Andhra CM Naidu

CHINTAMANI (CHIKKABALLAPUR) : Referring to the sharing of the Krishna river water with Kolar, Chikkaballapur, and Bengaluru Rural districts, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who was visiting Karnataka, assured to take up the matter with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at an event celebrating former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda’s 75th birthday in Chintamani, the AP DCM acknowledged the good relations his state shared with Karnataka. People of both states value each other’s culture and traditions, he stated, reiterating that he will take up the river water issue on a priority basis with Naidu, further adding that the Krishna waters have already reached Kuppam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan said Justice Gowda, former legislator J Krishna Reddy, and Kolar MP Mallesh Babu have already highlighted the issues pertaining to water shortage, and even after drilling 1,500 feet below the ground, there was no trace of water. “Even if it was traced, it was found to contain fluoride,” he mentioned.

More than 25,000 people, including many from AP, were in attendance. Under direct supervision of Central Range IGP Labhu Ram, elaborate security measures were in place. Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna was also present.