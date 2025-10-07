Row over enumerators engaging 7th-grade students for survey

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident during the much-delayed Socio-Economic Survey, enumerators allegedly engaged children studying in the 7th grade at Chikkalasandra in Bengaluru West City Corporation limits under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
The incident came to light when alert residents spotted children using mobile phones. The enumerator, who was on the spot, justified saying the help was sought only to ‘find the location’. In a video, which has gone viral, a resident can be seen confronting an enumerator after he found three children in the street holding a mobile phone and asking people about their background. The children, when asked by a house owner about the educational status, they replied saying they are studying in Class 7.
“The government is encouraging casteism by doing the survey and by engaging the children, you are sowing the seeds of religious differences among them at a young age,” the resident told the enumerator, who, allegedly, brought the children along with him.
In reply, the enumerator said, “I was searching the location along with the children and did not engage them in the survey.” He added that there were issues even with finding the UHID number.
Reacting to the development, M Maheshwar Rao, the Chief Commissioner, GBA, said he was not aware of the incident and assured he would verify the incident. He also stated that action will be taken against the enumerators for absenting themselves without any reason for the survey, and said around 2,000 people have been excused for valid reasons like maternity, health, and other reasons.
He admitted that there have been glitches during the survey, and those were expected. “So far, we have surveyed 2.66 lakh homes, and a daily target of 2 lakh will be set for the remaining days.” To a question about reopening of schools and availability of teachers in schools becoming a concern, he said, the priority is to follow the government order on the survey.
PROGRESS CARD
31,815
Bengaluru Central City Corporation
38,374
Bengaluru
East City Corporation
68,639
Bengaluru North City Corporation
39,315
Bengaluru South City Corporation
87,923
Bengaluru
West City Corporation
2,66,066
Total houses surveyed