Survey extended? Dept tells teachers to do enumeration till October 24

BENGALURU: In what appears to be an extension of the deadline for the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, the Department of School Education has given more time for teachers to take part in the survey till October 24 in Bengaluru and till October 12 in other parts of the state, as against the earlier deadlines of October 18 and October 7, respectively.

But there is no official statement from the state government on extending the survey deadline. As per the directive issued on Monday, the survey that began on September 22 in other districts and on October 4 in the Greater Bengaluru Authority jurisdiction will continue over the next few weeks. To ensure that regular classes are not disrupted, schools have been directed to operate with revised timings.

The department mentioned in the circular that all government and aided schools in Bengaluru will conduct classes from 8 am to 1 pm between October 8 and October 24, after which teachers assigned to survey duty will carry out fieldwork. In other parts of the state, the same timings will be followed from October 8 to 12, after which they need to continue with survey work and during holidays, if required.

The order stresses that the survey should be completed by October 24 in Bengaluru and October 12 in other districts. The department also instructed schools to strictly follow any further directions issued regarding the survey.