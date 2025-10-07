Those against equality opposing survey, says CM Siddaramaiah

KOPPAL: Referring to the controvercies surrounding the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that there is no question of any caste being trampled upon in the same, and that those who do not want an equal society are opposing it.

Reacting to Union minister V Somanna’s allegations that the survey is being conducted to trample the upper castes, the CM said that if an economic, social and educational survey is not conducted, there will be little knowledge about the condition of the people in society.

“Those who oppose the creation of an equal society are misleading the people by making such statements. The survey work of 1.10 crore families has already been completed, and 63% of the survey work has been completed till Sunday. Siddaramaiah said the survey’s progress will be reviewed by Tuesday evening and a decision will be taken on extending it if needed.

He further stated that 97% of the survey has been completed in Koppal district alone, and thanked the people, recalling that even though he contested the Lok Sabha polls in Koppal and lost by a narrow margin, the people here have blessed him.