Three killed in multi-vehicle collision in KGF

KGF : Three people were killed and around 19 others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred late on Monday evening near Kalkere village along the Bengaluru–Chennai Express Corridor under Bangarpet police limits.

KGF SP Shivanshu Rajput told The New Indian Express that preliminary investigation revealed an Eicher tempo rammed another tempo carrying passengers, which in turn crashed into an ambulance parked on the roadside for service.

The ambulance driver, identified as Vikram, died on the spot. Two other occupants of the tempo also died, and their identities are yet to be confirmed. The injured were rushed to various hospitals in KGF, Bangarpet, Kolar, and nearby private hospitals for treatment. Sources said the passengers in the tempo were caterers heading to a private function.

Swift police response by SP

Upon receiving information, SP Shivanshu Rajput directed doctors and paramedical staff at government hospitals in KGF and Bangarpet to be on standby. He also coordinated with District Surgeon Dr. Suresh Kumar, ensuring that casualty wards and operation theatres were prepared in advance to treat the injured.