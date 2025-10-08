Caste census enumerators in Karnataka await payment

BENGALURU: Even as the State government extended the survey duration and insisted that the target be completed before Deepavali, enumerators are complaining they have not got the first instalment of their remuneration. On September 26, the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had issued an order to the Deputy Commissioner to release Rs 5,000 as the first instalment for each enumerator.

The Commission had issued an order stating that a sum of Rs 5,000 per enumerator be released for 1.20 lakh enumerators (excluding Greater Bengaluru limits), which adds up to more than Rs 60.36 crore. The first instalment was to be paid by the end of September. However, so far, enumerators have not received any amount.

The order stated that the remaining amount will be paid in the next instalment. Sources in the government said funds have already been released to Deputy Commissioners across districts. “It is DCs who are supposed to release funds to enumerators,’’ sources said.