Caste survey done under political pressure sans preparation, says BJP

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka government extended the deadline for completing the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, also known as the caste survey, the Opposition BJP accused the State Backward Classes Commission of proceeding with the exercise without adequate preparations and under political pressure.
Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the process is riddled with confusion, and many irrelevant questions are included in the questionnaire.
“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar himself had questioned the enumerators who would answer 60 questions. The DyCM himself was unable to answer many of those questions, and how would a common man answer those questions? It is unscientific, and there are many irrelevant questions. Teachers are also facing inconveniences,” Vijayendra said.
The BJP leader said that under political pressure, the commission is conducting the survey in a hurried manner.
“If we talk about the issues concerning the survey, they say we are opposing it. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses us of being against the welfare of backward classes. The CM should know that the BJP is more concerned about the welfare of the backward classes, and that is the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has included caste enumeration in the upcoming census,” he said, adding that they will not oppose the survey.
The BJP leader said the survey is done unscientifically, and the confusion that existed during the survey by the Kantharaju Commission a decade back is seen even now. “Due to the pressure exerted by the State Government, they are not able to conduct the survey properly. The Congress government is creating confusion,” he said.
The BJP leader also accused the Congress government of taking up the caste census to divert attention from the government’s failure and lack of development. “The Congress government is trying to divide the Hindu religion, which is most unfortunate,” he said.