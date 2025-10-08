Caste survey done under political pressure sans preparation, says BJP

BENGALURU: Even as the Karnataka government extended the deadline for completing the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, also known as the caste survey, the Opposition BJP accused the State Backward Classes Commission of proceeding with the exercise without adequate preparations and under political pressure.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the process is riddled with confusion, and many irrelevant questions are included in the questionnaire.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar himself had questioned the enumerators who would answer 60 questions. The DyCM himself was unable to answer many of those questions, and how would a common man answer those questions? It is unscientific, and there are many irrelevant questions. Teachers are also facing inconveniences,” Vijayendra said.

The BJP leader said that under political pressure, the commission is conducting the survey in a hurried manner.