Dasara vacation extended for survey in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government has extended Dasara holidays for government and aided schools till October 18 to complete the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey being conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission since September 22.

Though the survey was expected to be completed by Tuesday, October 7, it is still pending in many districts, forcing the extension, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who held a review meeting with officials on Tuesday.

The enumerators, majority of whom are school teachers, have been told to complete the survey by Deepavali (Naraka Chaturdashi) on October 20. In Bengaluru, hardly 36% of the survey has been done and each enumerator has to cover 15 houses per day, he said.

After the meeting, the CM told reporters that the survey has been completed in some districts, while pending in some others. For example, in Koppal district, 97% of the survey work is complete, while in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, it is around 60%. The progress is not as per expectation, he said.