Ex-PM Deve Gowda hospitalised in Bengaluru, condition stable

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Monday night after he complained of discomfort. The 92-year-old veteran, who had been suffering from fever and chills since Saturday, is reported to be stable and is under close medical observation.

Hospital sources said that Gowda was wheeled into the facility late Monday evening, where a team of specialists began treating him. He is in intensive care.

“He is stable. In one or two days, we will shift him to the ward,” Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, told The New Indian Express.

Doctors confirmed that Gowda has been subjected to a series of tests, a move they described as purely precautionary.

“It is no cause for concern,” a senior doctor said, adding that specialists are continuously monitoring Gowda’s condition.

Meanwhile, Gowda’s family members and senior JDS leaders have been visiting the hospital to check on the veteran leader’s health. Doctors reiterated that there is no cause for alarm, and that Gowda is expected to remain under observation for a short period before being shifted out of intensive care to the ward. He is expected to be discharged over the weekend, sources added.