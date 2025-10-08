Man suffers burns after wife attacks him with boiling oil in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A 57-year-old man suffered severe burns after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil on him, suspecting an illicit relationship, in Machche under Belagavi Rural police station limits. The victim was identified as Subhash Hanamanthagouda Patil (57), while the accused is Vaishali Subhash Patil. Police said the couple had been quarrelling frequently in recent months, as Vaishali suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 12.30 pm on October 6, when Subhash was sitting in the courtyard of their home.

Following an argument over the installation of a CCTV camera, Vaishali allegedly shouted, “I will finish you today!” before fetching boiling cooking oil from the kitchen, reportedly while frying snacks, and pouring it over her husband. Subhash sustained grievous burn injuries on his face, chest, abdomen, arms, and thighs.

He was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The couple has three daughters, two of whom are married. Belagavi Rural Police registered a case under Section 307 (Attempt to Murder). Police sources said preliminary investigations point to marital discord and suspicion of infidelity as the motive behind the attack.