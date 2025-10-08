Reports confirm Muzrai land encroachment at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temple towns

MADIKERI: Over 40 people, including a businessman from Kerala, have allegedly encroached the land falling under the Muzrai department in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

A report in this regard has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner by the Land Records department, and further action is awaited.

The survey of the said encroached land was conducted following a complaint to the Lokayukta by Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga. The encroachment issue at the temple towns dates back to 2012, when a task force was initially formed to investigate the matter.

A land survey was conducted in 2013 to identify the encroachment, and a total of 71 encroachments were identified. However, the survey report went missing as Ekikarana Ranga members allege involvement of influential people in the case.

In some of these RTCs, the name of Bhagandeshwara Temple was combined with the name of private individuals. When no action was initiated, the President of Kodava Makkada Koota, Bollajira Aiyappa, filed a complaint regarding the above issue in 2019.

However, when the district administration failed to act on the complaint, Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga members filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.