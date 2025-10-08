Reports confirm Muzrai land encroachment at Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temple towns

MADIKERI: Over 40 people, including a businessman from Kerala, have allegedly encroached the land falling under the Muzrai department in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.
A report in this regard has been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner by the Land Records department, and further action is awaited.
The survey of the said encroached land was conducted following a complaint to the Lokayukta by Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga. The encroachment issue at the temple towns dates back to 2012, when a task force was initially formed to investigate the matter.
A land survey was conducted in 2013 to identify the encroachment, and a total of 71 encroachments were identified. However, the survey report went missing as Ekikarana Ranga members allege involvement of influential people in the case.
In some of these RTCs, the name of Bhagandeshwara Temple was combined with the name of private individuals. When no action was initiated, the President of Kodava Makkada Koota, Bollajira Aiyappa, filed a complaint regarding the above issue in 2019.
However, when the district administration failed to act on the complaint, Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga members filed a complaint with the Lokayukta.
The Lokayukta then ordered the district administration to file a detailed report on the encroachment, even as the Bhagamandala and Talacauvery temple committees initiated the survey work through the Land Records department.
The report has now been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and the report identifies encroachment of over 50 acres of land. The report identifies a total of 40 individuals who have encroached on the Muzrai land even as survey work of over 18 acres to identify more encroachments is still pending.
The encroachments have been identified following the efforts from the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga members, who confirmed that encroachment is carried out by local residents and a resort owner from Kerala.
They shared that more encroachments in the Talacauvery region are also yet to be ascertained. The report on encroachment is with DC Venkat Raja, who said, “Action against the encroachments will be initiated shortly.”