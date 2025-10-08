Slain rowdy’s aide killed near Mysuru Palace

MYSURU: Nearly six months after the murder of rowdy-sheeter Karthik in front of a hotel on T Narasipura Road on the outskirts of Mysuru, his associate, Venkatesh, alias Gilki Venkatesh, was hacked to death in broad daylight by a six-member gang near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, close to Mysuru Palace, on Tuesday.

Venkatesh, 38, was an associate of Karthik. However, following Karthik’s murder, he had reportedly distanced himself from his old friend circle. Despite this, there were continuous threat to his life, which he had reported to police. Venkatesh was said to be working in RMC as a vegetable broker.

A police source told that there had been monetary transactions between Karthik and Venkatesh, and the murder is suspected to be the handiwork of a rival gang.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am on Tuesday, when Venkatesh was driving his car near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. A gang of six, who arrived in an auto and a bike, intercepted his vehicle. They allegedly threw chilli powder at him before attacking with machetes and swords, killing him on the spot.