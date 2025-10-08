Stray dogs a new worry for enumerators in Karnataka's Hosapete town

HOSAPETE: Fear of stray dogs is preventing socio-economic and educational survey enumerators from visiting certain areas in Hosapete town. Recently, a pack of stray dogs tried to attack an enumerator at Chitawadgi in the town.

Enumerators say they have approached the Vijayangara district administration, but nothing has been done to solve the menace. At a recent district administration meeting held before the survey began, the enumerators had requested that necessary steps be taken to prevent dog attacks.

The public has alleged that the administration failed to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme over the last few years, resulting in a sharp increase in the stray dog population. Some staff members are now requesting immediate action from the administration, stating that without it, conducting a door-to-door survey will be difficult.

“I recently visited Chitawadgi to conduct the survey. Suddenly, three stray dogs started barking, and one of them charged at me. Thankfully, a few local residents rushed to my aid. Later, the residents told me that dog attacks are common in that area. We request the administration to take this seriously,” an enumerator told TNIE.

Blaming the district administration, social activist Kumar K said stray dog attacks are common in Hosapete. “Survey staff are hesitant to come to my area after seeing the number of stray dogs. It is not just enumerators; even the general public is afraid to walk on the streets,” he said.