Banjaras stage protest in front of DC office in Gadag

Karnataka Banjara Rights Protection Committee and various forums belonging to the community said people from five taluks will be part of a satyagraha on October 17.
Banjara community members perform Shigi Hunnime rituals outside DC’s office in GadagPhoto | Express
Raghottam Koppar
GADAG: Aggrieved over the likely skewed implementation of internal reservation, the Banjara community in Gadag carried out Shigi Hunnime rituals in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office as a mark of protest. They held rituals associated with Shigi Hunnime, usually carried out in a farm in front of the DC’s office.

The Karnataka Banjara Rights Protection Committee and various forums belonging to the Banjara community held an overnight fast at Gandhi Circle. They said people from five taluks will be part of a satyagraha on October 17.

Dr Chandru Lamani, Shirahatti MLA, said, “When the 2011 census figures were compared with 2025, the population of some castes showed an increase of only 1.13%. For some other castes, the commission should explain the increase of 10 to 12%. The unscientific implementation should be stopped immediately.”

