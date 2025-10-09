Boost parent-child bond to counter online risks, says KSCPCR chief Naganna Gowda

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairperson K Naganna Gowda said the state government was yet to make any regulatory changes based on the study report by the commission and ChildFund India on online sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

Gowda stressed that the more children stay at school, the more they stay away from the dangers of the internet. The conference, including a panel discussion involving experts in the field, was predicated upon the joint study, according to which, the threats vary between different age groups. Experts agreed that the involvement of parents or primary caretakers is invaluable. Data from the study revealed that on a general basis, mothers are the most trusted confidantes of children, followed by siblings and fathers.

“We need to bring back the practice of parents being around, as friends. The parent-child relationship is very important in ensuring that the child is kept safe from risks on the internet,” said Vikrant Kapur, head of India operations at Technicolor Games.

Shajy Thomas, Chief Technology Officer and founder, Astra Studios, said, “By design, children are more curious – that is a positive trait, but it also makes them vulnerable and soft target.”