Cauvery bufferzone encroachments cleared from riverside resort at Srirangapatna

MYSURU: The authorities have cleared encroachments from a luxury riverside resort at Srirangapatna in Mandya district that had become a favourite destination for high-profile parties, celebrity gatherings, and lavish pre-wedding events.

The action follows Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa’s intervention, which exposed large-scale violations by hotels, resorts, bars, and a religious institution along the Cauvery buffer zone in Srirangapatna taluk.

TNIE had recently carried a special report on the encroachment of the buffer zone. The officials confirmed that the resort had extended its structures into a no-construction buffer area from the river’s high flood level, an encroachment that allegedly altered the river’s natural course.

According to villagers, the resort had become a hub for weekend events and celebrity celebrations, often promoted on social media for its scenic riverfront views. “It was common to see film personalities and influencers hosting private events there,” said a local.

Srirangapatna tahsildar, revenue officials, and CNNL had identified illegal establishments to fix the high flood level and buffer limits, and initiated proceedings against the violators.

Mandya DC Kumar told TNIE that a team led by tahsildar who had registered a suo-moto case carried out the drive. He said that more such drives will be carried out on the Cauvery river bank and any encroachment will be removed.