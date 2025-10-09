Change of guard issue has hit governance in Karnataka: BJP leader Lahar Singh Siroya

BENGALURU: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said the talk of an impending change of leadership in Karnataka has gripped the Congress ever since it came to power in the state in 2023. “They had a big majority, however, because of the leadership issue, they have behaved like a minority government. This has completely affected governance in the state, and you have to only look at the state of roads in Bengaluru to get an idea of the collapse,” the MP said.

Hitting out at the Congress high command, Siroya said it is dependent on the State Government for funds, and they all know how their dependence on the State Government, during the Telangana Assembly elections, led to a huge scam in the corporation set up for Scheduled Tribes. “One has to keep a close watch to see if they will show a similar dependence during the Bihar elections 2025,” he said.

Siroya said one has to look at the situation in rain-hit districts of Kalyana Karnataka, and the suffering of people there to understand how the government has lost grip over administration and officials.