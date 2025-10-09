Ejipura flyover: MLA Ramalinga wants land acquisition at St John’s hospital hastened

BENGALURU: With over 160 trees on the Ejipura Road stretch felled and over 430 castings erected, the Ejipura flyover project has reportedly reached 65-per cent completion. However, the land acquisition at St John’s Hospital still remains a concern, as the hospital management is yet to agree to the TDR formula.

An engineer said 20 per cent of a crucial part of the project is on this stretch. If this is not done, it may be further delayed. Transport Minister and area MLA Ramalinga Reddy has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to expedite the land acquisition process at the St John’s premises and complete the project, which will connect South East Bengaluru with Bengaluru East and West with ease.

“I am also exerting pressure to get the project completed at the earliest, and following the progress on a daily basis and personally visiting the spot on weekends,” Reddy said.

A senior engineer supervising the project said the traffic on the stretch from Domlur and Kendriya Sadan will be diverted to a 7.5-metre service road in both directions. “Out of 762 castings for the 2.5-km flyover, only around 200 are pending, and work on castings is under way, day and night.