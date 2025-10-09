Ejipura flyover: MLA Ramalinga wants land acquisition at St John’s hospital hastened

BENGALURU: With over 160 trees on the Ejipura Road stretch felled and over 430 castings erected, the Ejipura flyover project has reportedly reached 65-per cent completion. However, the land acquisition at St John’s Hospital still remains a concern, as the hospital management is yet to agree to the TDR formula.
An engineer said 20 per cent of a crucial part of the project is on this stretch. If this is not done, it may be further delayed. Transport Minister and area MLA Ramalinga Reddy has written to Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to expedite the land acquisition process at the St John’s premises and complete the project, which will connect South East Bengaluru with Bengaluru East and West with ease.
“I am also exerting pressure to get the project completed at the earliest, and following the progress on a daily basis and personally visiting the spot on weekends,” Reddy said.
A senior engineer supervising the project said the traffic on the stretch from Domlur and Kendriya Sadan will be diverted to a 7.5-metre service road in both directions. “Out of 762 castings for the 2.5-km flyover, only around 200 are pending, and work on castings is under way, day and night.
Workers have transported, lifted, and fixed 430 castings so far,” said the senior engineer, adding that a target of 50 castings per month has been set, and in the next 3-4 months, the project will be completed.
The agency was warned about slow work a few months ago, and has taken up centre-median concretisation work between Srinivagilu Junction, up to Sukh Sagar Hotel Junction, and has given assurance that it will also deploy more workers and ensure the project gains much pace in the next few weeks.
Following Simplex Infrastructure Ltd, an agency that first bagged the tender and initiated the project, abandoning it, owing to several issues, the Rs 204-crore project, was handed over to BSPCL in 2024.