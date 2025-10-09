Explanation on buffer zone amendment bill will be sent soon to Governor, says Minister Boseraju

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology NS Boseraju said on Wednesday that an explanation regarding the lakes’ buffer zone amendment bill will be submitted to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot shortly after consulting legal experts.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the Governor sought clarification following a complaint lodged by a Bengaluru-based organisation, and the necessary details are being prepared.

Boseraju said the amendment was based on a scientific study. “The amendment bill was prepared following the decision of a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary and comprising secretaries from relevant departments. This bill was then tabled and approved by both Houses of the State Legislature. The documents and clarifications requested by the Governor following the complaint are currently being finalised and will be submitted soon,” the minister further told the reporters.

A Bengaluru-based organisation had submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking rejection of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Amendment Bill 2025.

The group had warned that reducing lake buffer zones to 30 metres violates constitutional and environmental safeguards, and urged reconsideration to expand them to 100-300 metres to protect water security and ecosystems.